Panthers Quick Hits: Week 17 vs. Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers 2016 season came to a merciful end with a 17-16 loss to the divisional foe Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

The Carolina Panthers miserable 2016 season ended exactly as it started on Sunday; with a one-point defeat. This time around though, things were a lot less sharp with hope a lot more bleak as they fell 17-16 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The team gave up a field goal after deferring the coin toss and then marched right down the field, in a very 2015 Panthers fashion, to score and go up 7-3. After that drive there weren’t many positives to be had as offensively the team jumped right back to their 2016 form and defensively could only do so much for so long.

Of course, they did manage to make it interesting as they scored a touchdown to bring them within one with 17 seconds left and decided to go for two and the win. On that play though, Greg Olsen slipped on his route and Cam Newton’s pass fell incomplete to give Carolina a 6-10 record on the year.

With plenty to take away from this game and the season as a whole, here are your Week 17 quick hits:

As has been mentioned and reiterated each week over the course of this season, the Panthers performance has been a dreadful one. The offense was about as inconsistent as More from Cat Crave they come with 2015 MVP Newton looking awful on many occasions while the defense started out miserably and still has work to do in pass coverage. This game was no different. Outside of maybe two or three throws, Newton was bad completing just 56% of his passes while throwing three picks and at least two more that should have been intercepted. Defensively, the team played well giving up just 300 yards of total offense, but allowed the Buccaneers to march down the field on too many occasions, letting too many receivers run free. On special teams, kicker Graham Gano, albeit with a broken bone in his plant foot, missed three field goals on the day.

One of very few positives to take away from this game was the play of the Panthers younger, seldom used players. Second-year linebacker David Mayo did his best Luke Kuechly impersonation. Flying around defensively recording seven tackles while fellow linebacker Shaq Thompson continued his progress with another nice outing. Rookie corner James Bradberry corralled his second pick of the season and even fan favorite receiver Damiere Byrd got in on the action catching his lone target for a big 16-yard gain across the middle of the field and returning a kickoff for 31-yards.

In-season draft talk is inevitable with teams on the outside looking in on the playoff picture and with Carolina that was certainly the case. With today’s outcome and the team’s 6-10 record the Panthers will select eighth in next year’s NFL draft. For the first time since 2012 the team has a top-10 selection, when they selected Kuechly with the ninth overall pick.

