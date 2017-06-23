Panthers select right wing Owen Tippett with 10th overall pick

FLORIDA PANTHERS PRESS RELEASE

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that with the 10th pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, the club selected forwardOwen Tippett of the Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League.

“We are proud to select Owen with the 10th overall pick,” said Tallon. “He is a dynamic and highly talented winger who was among the top goal scorers in the OHL this season. Owen is an excellent skater with an NHL-caliber shot. He will be an exciting addition to our young core for years to come.”

Tippett, 18, led Mississauga with 44 goals and 75 points in 60 regular season games. Tippett’s 44 tallies ranked him fifth in the OHL for goals. In 20 playoff games, the 6-foot, 203-pound native of Peterborough, Ontario, posted 19 points (10-9-19).

He served as alternate captain for Canada at the 2016 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, producing two points (1-1-2) over four games.