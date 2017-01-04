Panthers: Shula Should Be Held Accountable

While one side of the ball began to put things together, the other side for the Carolina Panthers looked like it didn’t know where to begin.

In a tumultuous season that is gladly about to be forgotten for many Carolina Panthers fans, damages and problems that need solutions still exist.

Finishing at 6-10 this year, the Panthers have yet to have two consecutive winning seasons in over two decades of franchise history. For the first time in three seasons they also failed to make the postseason this year.

Defensively, the year started out with pieces of puzzles needing to be put together. With the departure of Jared Allen, Charles Tillman, and Josh Norman many gaps in the fence appeared and were patched over with rookie corners James Bradberry, Daryl Worley and others. Defensive coordinator Sean McDermott did an exceptional job with the pieces he was given. Despite Luke Kuechly, both rookie corners, first rounder Vernon Butler and others missing time throughout the

season, Carolina finished with a near top five rush defense (6th in yards allowed). Couple that with a respectable pass defense in the second half with Bradberry and Worley beginning to come alive and the Panthers finishing the season second in team sacks.

Offensively, the puzzle was never solved.

If one had to point out the pitfalls of this year’s Panthers, it would start with the offensive side of the football under coordinator Mike Shula.

In nearly every aspect, the Carolina Panthers offense regressed from its 2015 form. Understandably, when a team’s quarterback wins the Most Valuable Player award as Cam Newton did, it is acceptable to see a sight decrease in the numbers of an offense the following season.

It wasn’t a slight decrease, it was a full blown fall down to league average or below.

In 2015, the Panthers offense ranked 11th in total yards to this season’s 19th. Passing offense was only up two positions from 24th to 22nd despite the return of Kelvin Benjamin and the rushing offense fell from 2nd to 10th with nearly four hundred yards less gained on the ground.

For the benefit of the doubt and to give both sides of the story, it needs to be noted that Jonathan Stewart was injured for several games impacting the rushing department and the offensive line had several different starting combinations. Only one lineman (Andrew Norwell) started every game at the same position.

Where it starts to get even dimmer however, was the play of Newton.

In his sixth year in the league, Newton had statistically the worst season of his career. His TD/INT

ratio was the worst it has ever been and he ran for almost 300 yards less than a year ago. Likely the result of numerous helmet-to-helmet hits and sustaining a concussion. Newton also posted a career low in completion percentage and was nursing an injured shoulder towards the end of the season.

Even worse was Newton’s quarterback rating, which ended the season at a mere 75.8. Among 30 active qualifying quarterbacks, Newton ranked 28th in quarterback rating, above only Brock Osweiler and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Both Osweiler and Fitzpatrick were benched by their respective teams at some point in the season for performance related issues.

If Newton’s poor play, an offensive line allowing 36 sacks, and a running game slowed by injuries were issues why should Shula to pick up the blame? Because the dynamics of the situation were not properly looked into and Shula did not put the offense in a position to succeed.

It is well known by the coaching staff of any professional team your own strengths and weaknesses. One of the weaknesses to this season’s Panthers was the offensive line and that shouldn’t go unnoticed. Yet, many of Shula’s passing routes were vertical threats dependent on the offensive line not crumbling quickly. A task this unit was unable to do well.

Exhibit A.

[embedded content]

On Carolina’s own five yard line, Newton drops into the end zone with two receivers running vertical seam routes down the field. Newton completely misses his check down in tight end Ed Dickson but the play is designed to target one of the deep receivers. Before Newton can pull the trigger however, he is sacked for a safety in a momentum swinging play.

Exhibit B.

[embedded content]

Same game, nearly same exact thought in mind with the same result. Harrison Smith is not picked up by the offensive line, but Dickson is yet again missed on the check down. But again, the play is meant for one of the verticals that the receivers on the outside and slot are running. A classic example of knowing your personnel. Shula time and time again designed deep balls thinking the offensive line could hold when they couldn’t prove that at all.

Exhibit C.

[embedded content]

Trai Turner never had a shot. While it is Khalil Mack and fourth down at the end of the game this strip sack displays exactly the problems encapsulating the Panthers’ offense this season. Rather than opting to go for shorter passes, a higher pace tempo, or more separation of the receivers with designed screens or crossing routes, Shula dialed up the same type plays time and time again. Running the ball was even harder due to how easy it was to load the box on this offensive line and the lack of adjustments to stop it.

Head coach Ron Rivera stated that it is time for the offense to evolve and part of the evolution is apparently keeping Shula around the team in the same capacity.

Ron Rivera said he still feels that OC Mike Shula is the right guy for the job. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) January 2, 2017

Overall, accountability is key and it appears there is none for the man who will continue calling plays for the Carolina Panthers.

