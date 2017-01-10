FLORIDA PANTHERS PRESS RELEASE
SUNRISE, Fla. — The National Hockey League announced Tuesday that Florida Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck has been named to the roster for the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Game held at Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 29. Trocheck’s All-Star Game appearance is the first of his career and he will also participate in the 2017 All-Star Skills Competition on Jan. 28.
Trocheck, 23, has scored a team-leading 12 goals (tied) and has registered 24 points (12-12-24) in 42 games this season with the Panthers. The 5-foot-10, 182-pound native of Pittsburgh, PA, leads Florida with 104 hits and 453 faceoff wins. He also leads the team’s forwards with 119 shots on goal and a 21:35 average TOI per game.
Panthers All-Time All-Star Representatives
1994:
Forward: Bob Kudelski
Goaltender: John Vanbiesbrouck
1996:
Coach: Doug MacLean
Goaltender: John Vanbiesbrouck
1997:
Coach: Doug MacLean
Defenseman: Robert Svehla
Goaltender: John Vanbiesbrouck
1999:
Forward: Viktor Kozlov
2000:
Forward: Pavel Bure (MVP)
Forward: Viktor Kozlov
Forward: Ray Whitney
2001:
Forward: Pavel Bure
2003:
Forward: Olli Jokinen
Defenseman: Sandis Ozolinsh
2004:
Goaltender: Roberto Luongo
2007:
Defenseman: Jay Bouwmeester
2008:
Goaltender: Tomas Vokoun
2009:
Defenseman: Jay Bouwmeester
2012:
Defenseman: Brian Campbell
2015:
Defenseman: Aaron Ekblad
Goaltender: Roberto Luongo
2016:
Coach: Gerard Gallant
Forward: Jaromir Jagr
Defenseman: Aaron Ekblad
Goaltender: Roberto Luongo
2017:
Forward: Vincent Trocheck