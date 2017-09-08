PARADISE LOST: Irma-ravaged tropics brace for Hurricane Jose

Already devastated by Hurricane Irma, Caribbean islands are now bracing for the back-end of a deadly double-whammy, as powerful Hurricane Jose prepares to make landfall.

The unrelenting pummeling of the Caribbean was set to continue this weekend as Category 4 Jose followed a similar path to Irma, the National Hurricane Center said. According to the NHC’s 11 a.m. advisory, Jose was roughly 415 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands — which Irma already hit earlier this week — barreling in at 18 mph with 150 mph sustained winds.

Antigua and Barbuda were alerted of possible “life-threatening flooding” due to Jose.

Hurricane watches were in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Sint Maarten, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy. Those islands had already counted 12 of the 23 deaths related to Irma.

Meantime, Hurricane Katia was threatening to make landfall early Saturday in the state of Veracruz in Mexico.

Katia, classified as strong Category 2 hurricane and edging toward Category 3 status, has sustained winds of 100 mph, according to a Friday morning advisory. Hurricane warnings suggest rainfall from Katia could result in “life-threatening flash floods and mudslides, especially in areas of mountainous terrain,” the National Hurricane Center said.

Katia is currently about 160 miles from Tampico, Mexico.

Mexico was hit late Thursday by a powerful 8.1-magnitude earthquake, leaving at least 32 people dead and triggering tsunami waves.