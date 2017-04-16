Colton Parayko was merely throwing the puck towards the net when it went in for the first Blues goal on Sunday.

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos Allen after stopping 51 of 52 shots: ‘They’re gonna keep coming’ Edmundson on Allen in net: ’50-something saves, that’s pretty remarkable’ Yeo on Blues’ win over Wild: ‘We know we have to be better next game’ Edmundson on Blues game-winner: ‘Luckily, it popped out to me’ Cards’ Leake on his superb start vs. Nats Piscotty says Leake ‘was in the zone,’ but he wasn’t bad, either More FOX Sports Midwest Videos