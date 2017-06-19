Paris attack: Champs-Elysees driver slams into police van

A suspect deliberately crashed a car into a police van on the Champs-Elysees shopping district in Paris Monday afternoon, an incident that has prompted an anti-terrorism investigation, French authorities said.

Police launched a security operation, Fox News confirmed. The suspect’s car exploded — and the police van caught fire, but it was quickly contained, officials said. The bomb squad was called to the scene.

The driver was detained, but French security officials said the individual is “most probably” dead.

France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation into the incident.

There were no other reported injuries.

France is under a state of emergency after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks. An attacker defending the Islamic State terror group shot and killed a police officer on the Champs-Elysees in April, days before a presidential election, prompting an extensive security operation.

The incident also came after a van mowed down several people leaving a London mosque just after midnight on Monday. One person died and 10 people were injured in the assault.

