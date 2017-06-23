Paris tour bus crashes on bridge, injuring 4

A tour bus crashed into a bridge in central Paris on Friday, injuring at least four people, according to multiple media reports.

The double-decker, open roof bus struck the Alexander III bridge about 12:30 p.m. local time, BFM-TV reported. Twenty passengers were onboard.

At least four people were injured, with one in serious condition, a police source told the news station.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, however, reports said the tunnel only supports vehicles that are fewer than 8.8 feet tall. It wasn’t immediately known how tall the bus was.

Big Bus Tours, the bus company, told The Associated Press that the driver took the tunnel because other routes in the city were closed. Officials are looking at Paris as a potential host for the 2024 Olympic games.

Traffic was banned in parts of the city center.