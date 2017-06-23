Paris tour bus crashes on bridge, injuring several people, reports say

A tourist bus crashed into a bridge in central Paris on Friday, injuring at least four people, according to multiple media reports.

The double-decker bus struck the Alexander III bridge about 12:30 p.m. local time, BFMTV reported. Twenty passengers were onboard.

At least four people were injured, with one in serious condition, a police source told the news station.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, however, reports said the tunnel only supports vehicles that are fewer than 8.8 feet tall. It wasn’t immediately known how tall the bus was.