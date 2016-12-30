41.9 F
Partiers ring in the new year with giant bear costumes

By FOX News -
People wearing bear fur costumes dance during the annual bear ritual gathering in Comanesti, Romania.

People wearing bear fur costumes dance during the annual bear ritual gathering in Comanesti, Romania.  (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

People in the streets of a central Romanian town performed a traditional New Year’s bear dance on Friday.

Locals wearing bear furs and folkloristic costumes paraded in the streets of Comanesti, some 186 miles north of the Romanian capital, Bucharest.

Dancers wearing costumes made of bearskins dance in the town of Comanesti, Romania December 30, 2016. People from this region follow a pre-Christian rural tradition where they sing and dance to ward off evil. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov - RTX2WY3QExpand / Contract

Dancers in Comanesti. (REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov)

Fifty-two year-old Marauta, from the nearby village of Vermesti, says he’s been taking part in the parade for 45 years and that the tradition is passed down from one generation to the next.

People from all age groups could be seen dancing, playing musical instruments and singing as part of the ritual traditionally performed to mark the end of each year.

People wearing bear fur costumes dance during the annual bear ritual gathering in Comanesti, Romania, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. In pre-Christian rural traditions, dancers wearing colored costumes or animal furs, toured from house to house in villages singing and dancing to ward off evil, in the present the tradition has moved to Romania's cities too, where dancers travel to perform the ritual for money. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)Expand / Contract

The annual bear ritual gathering in Comanesti. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

In pre-Christian rural traditions, dancers wearing costumes or animal furs toured from house to house in villages singing and dancing to ward off evil.

According to the legend, if a bear enters somebody’s house it brings welfare, health and luck.

Despite Marauta’s confidence in the tradition being passed from generation to generation, there are fears that this ancestral ritual may eventually disappear.

A large number of young Romanians left the area in recent years, looking for a better life within the European Union, which Romania joined in 2007.

