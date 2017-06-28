The pastor of a church that rejects modern medicine is due in court in Pennsylvania on a charge that he failed to report suspected abuse when his 2-year-old granddaughter died of pneumonia.

Rowland Foster is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing that will determine if there’s enough evidence to send the case to trial. A judge in April threw out the charge, but Berks County prosecutors are trying again with a different judge.

Prosecutors say the 72-year-old Foster should have reported that the parents of his granddaughter weren’t getting her the medical care she needed.

Ella Foster died in November from what a forensic pathologist has described as a highly treatable case of pneumonia. Her parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter and await trial.