Pastors in Texas find new ways to serve fearful immigrants

Pastors serving Texas’ estimated 1.5 million people living in the U.S. illegally are offering new programs. In some cases, they’re visiting families fearful of crackdowns on immigration.

A new Texas law targeting so-called sanctuary cities and threatening noncompliant local officials with jail time comes just as immigration arrests have gone up dramatically in the state’s biggest cities.

In Texas and nationally, some parishes and communities with large populations of immigrants in the U.S. illegally have reported slightly lower attendance on Sundays. Others report more immigrants without legal permission are coming to church in search of reassurance and help.

Julio Barquero is a lay minister with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). He prayed on a recent home visit to help Latinos and the state of Texas.