Pastors say Fort Worth mother's arrest was racist, not rude

Dozens of Fort Worth and Arlington pastors say the recent arrest of a black mother and her two teenage daughters by a white officer was racist despite other characterizations from city officials.

The pastors gathered on Christmas Eve at Beth Eden Baptist Church to ask the black community to remain calm while an internal investigation is completed. The arrest was filmed on a cellphone and a video was posted to Facebook late Wednesday. It had been viewed millions of times as of Sunday.

The officer has been placed on restricted duty during the investigation.

Police were called to an argument between Jacqueline Craig and a neighbor who Craig said choked her 7-year-old son after he littered. The video shows a quickly escalating argument before Craig and her daughters are arrested.