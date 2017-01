SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT UNTIL 11AM EST SAT …PATCHY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING… PATCHY DENSE FOG HAS FORMED ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE AREA THIS MORNING. VISIBILITY IN DENSE FOG COULD BE REDUCED TO 1/4 MILE AT TIMES. IF TRAVELING EARLY THIS MORNING, BE PREPARED FOR RAPIDLY CHANGING VISIBILITIES, USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS AND REDUCE YOUR SPEED. ALSO KEEP A SAFE DISTANCE BETWEEN YOU AND OTHER VEHICLES.