Patient claims doctors left camera in body after transplant surgery

A woman is suing the hospital where she underwent a kidney and pancreatic transplant after surgeons allegedly left a camera used during the procedure inside of her torso. Lacrystal Lockett, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, is suing Emory University Hospital for negligence, The Atlanta Constitution-Journal reported.

While the surgery took place on Dec. 14, 2014, the camera wasn’t discovered until an exam that took place the following June, the lawsuit claims. Lockett was then forced to undergo another procedure to remove it.

“As a result of Defendants’ negligence, Plantiff Lacrystal Lockett suffered undue hardship through additional surgical procedures and has incurred medical expenses as well as significant pain and suffering, future pain and suffering, and lost wages,” the lawsuit alleges, according to the report.

The lawsuit lists Dr. Paul Lu Tso and his assistants Drs. Ronald Parsons and Denise J. Lo. The hospital did not respond to The Atlanta Constitution-Journal’s request for comment.