Patrick Mahomes is the Best Fit for Arizona Cardinals

Patrick Mahomes has the talent to be a huge star in the NFL

There’s no secret that the Arizona Cardinals need to address their quarterback situation. Carson Palmer has announced he’ll return for the 2017 season, but that will likely be his last. After that, there are no real answers. It would seem that adding a quarterback in this year’s NFL Draft would be in the the team’s best interest. If they do, Patrick Mahomes would be an ideal target.

The first, and maybe most important, box that Mahomes checks off is in the area of arm talent. He has the necessary strength, and can get the ball down the field in a hurry. This is an important trait for Cardinals quarterbacks. He also has a lightning fast release, allowing him to get the ball out quickly. This comes in handy when there’s pressure, or he needs to get it into tight coverage.

Another positive for Mahomes is his ability to make plays outside of the pocket. When flushed out, running both left and right, he is able to not only get the ball out, but to get good velocity on it, and deliver it with an impressive degree of accuracy. He’s not a huge threat to scramble, but he’s dangerous on the move, whether by design, or as a result of a busted play.

The biggest drawback is in his mechanics. His footwork is highly erratic, and he is prone to throws that float in the air as a result of not setting his feet properly. He also trusts his arm a little too much at times, and will force throws into coverage. The NFL won’t be forgiving to these mistakes.

With workouts still to come, which may change things, Mahomes looks like he’ll be a bit too risky to be a top 15 pick, but he could wind up being the best passer from this class. He could hear his name at the end of round one, but if he falls a little, the Cardinals might consider him worth the risk.

As a second round pick, Mahomes is worth taking a chance on. His arm talent is second to none, and his ceiling is sky-high. He fits what head coach Bruce Arians like to do, and he could end up being a star. The Cardinals need a quarterback for 2018 and beyond, and Mahomes should be a target this year.

