PATRIOT GAMES Tom Brady takes on sumo wrestler during trip to Asia

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady took on a sumo wrestler during a recent trip to Japan, Fox Sports reported.

Brady, a five-time Super Bowl winner, visited a gym where sumo wrestlers train, known as a heya, on Thursday, and stepped into the ring with wrestler Goeido, who is 6 feet and weighs 353 pounds.

Goeido won his first top division tournament in September 2016 with a perfect 15-0 record.

The pair took turns pushing each other from one end of the ring to the other.

Brady, 39, who decided against the traditional diaper-like outfit worn by sumo wrestlers, was unable to move Goeido outside the ring — the goal of the match.

Brady said it was an “incredible” experience, and added that the fighters are “very strong in mind and body.”

“The fact that they welcomed me that way means a lot to me,” Brady told Kyodo news agency. “It’s hard to describe in words how special it was.”

Goeido, a 31-year-old sumo wrestler and the Grand Sumo Tournament winner, said Brady “has a lot of power. I felt energized. It is stimulating to have the opportunity to live with athletes from a different sport. “

Brady, who was accompanied by his son on the trip, is on a tour of Asia sponsored by athletic apparel brand Under Armour.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.