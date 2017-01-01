Patriots at Dolphins live stream: How to watch online

The Miami Dolphins will host the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon in Week 17. Here is how to watch this AFC East rivalry game online.

Week 17 of the 2016 NFL season is upon us. All 16 regular season games in the final week will be on display New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1. One of the games will something on the line is an AFC East rivalry game between the New England Patriots (13-2) and the Miami Dolphins (10-5).

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens will be at 1:00 p.m. ET on New Year’s Day. CBS will have the AFC telecast. The available live stream can be found on CBSSports.com.

New England has the best record in the AFC at 13-2. While the Patriots have clinched their eighth straight AFC East division title and a first-round bye in the 2016 AFC Playoffs, they still have something to play for in Week 17.

With a win over the rival Dolphins, New England can lock up home field advantage. Otherwise, they need to hope the Oakland Raiders (12-3) lose to the Denver Broncos (8-7) at Mile High Stadium later in the afternoon.

Miami has clinched an AFC Wild Card berth. In all likelihood, Miami will be the No. 6 seed and will have to play the No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field next weekend.

However, there is still a chance that the Dolphins can get the No. 5 seed to play the No. 4 Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Miami will need the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) to lose on the road to the reeling San Diego Chargers (5-10), as well as beat New England at home on Sunday.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 1

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

TV Info: CBS

Live Stream: CBSSports.com

According to OddsShark.com, the Dolphins will be getting 9.5 points at home from the visiting Patriots. The associated moneylines for this AFC East rivalry game are New England -420 and Miami +350. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 45 points.

With New England wanting to get home-field advantage in the 2016 AFC Playoffs, expect the Patriots to come out strong on the road to beat the Dolphins in Miami. However, the Dolphins won’t go down without a fight.

