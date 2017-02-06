Patriots fan breaks foot while celebrating Super Bowl win

A New England Patriots fan said she went bounding down the stairs to celebrate after her team’s historic comeback Super Bowl win, but felt a crack in her foot mid-victory dance.

“Then I continued to jump on one foot, yelling ‘I broke my toe,’” Diane Vadala told Fox 25. “Turned out to be my top foot bone, not toe.”

Vadala, whose age was not disclosed, will spend the next few weeks healing as doctors determine whether surgery is necessary to fix her break. She said she had left the room with the Patriots trailing 21-0, believing that she might possibly be a jinx.

Once James White crossed into the end-zone to secure the Patriots’ victory, Vadala set off on her victory dance, “jumping around like a nut.”

Vadala received the diagnosis Monday.