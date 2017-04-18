Patriots reportedly sign CB Malcolm Butler to restricted free agent tender

Malcolm Butler has signed his restricted free agent tender, according to multiple reports, but it remains to be seen whether the star cornerback will stay with the New England Patriots or be traded.

Transactions: #Patriots CB Malcolm Butler has signed his RFA tender. The #Raiders have released DT Dan Williams. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 18, 2017

Source: Patriots CB Malcolm Butler has signed his restricted free agent tender. A trade is still on the table. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 18, 2017

Butler has been seeking a contract worth more than the one-year, $3.91 million tender he signed, and New Orleans is among the teams that have showed interest. But Butler wasn’t signed to an offer sheet, which the Patriots could’ve matched to keep him; or if they chose not to, they would’ve received a draft pick in compensation.

The Patriots signed top free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore last month to a five-year, $65 million contract and reportedly have expressed interest in Richard Sherman and Darrelle Revis, among others.

Also Tuesday, the Pats signed Bills running back Mike Gillislee to a two-year, $6.4 million offer sheet. If Buffalo fails to match, the Pats will have two new running backs and likely won’t be bringing back LeGarrette Blount or signing Adrian Peterson.