Patriots reportedly will sign recently released former Jets LB David Harris

Linebacker David Harris, a 10-year veteran who was recently released by the New York Jets, reportedly has found a home in the AFC East with the New England Patriots, agreeing to a two-year contract.

Harris, 33, started 154 games for the Jets before he was waived in what seemed to be a cost-cutting move. He started 15 games in 2016, but had just a half-sack after registering nine in the previous two seasons combined.

Getty Images | Getty Images

