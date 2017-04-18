Patriots sign Super Bowl hero Butler, may trade him

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) The New England Patriots signed cornerback Malcolm Butler, the hero of their fourth Super Bowl victory, to a restricted free agent tender on Tuesday.

The $3.91 million agreement makes him eligible to be traded. He has visited the New Orleans Saints, but they declined to make an offer that would have required them to compensate New England with a first-round draft pick.

Butler, now 27, intercepted Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson at the goal line in the final minutes of the Super Bowl to secure the victory and the 2014 NFL title for the Patriots.

Also Tuesday, the Patriots signed tight end Matt Lengel and released offensive lineman Tre’ Jackson.

—

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL