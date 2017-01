New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski will star in an episode of Family Guy, set to air January 15th on Fox. In the show, titled “Gronkowsbees,” Gronk shows up in Quahog on a No. 87 party bus.

[embedded content]

Gronkowski isn’t the first Patriot to appear on the show. Tom Brady starred in a season 4 episode called “Patriot Games,” in which Peter becomes Brady’s New England teammate.