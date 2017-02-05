Patriots Stun Atlanta, Win Super Bowl In Overtime Thriller

The New England Patriots won Super Bowl LI in spectacular fashion Sunday, coming back from a 25-point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, in overtime. On the first drive of the extra period, quarterback Tom Brady led the Patriots on a 73-yard drive, capped off by a two-yard touchdown run by James White. Brady finished the game with 466 yards passing and two touchdowns, en route to winning his fifth Super Bowl title. Atlanta had led 28-3 early in the third quarter, before the Patriots went on a 31-0 run. It was the first overtime game in Super Bowl history.

