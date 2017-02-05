Patritos tried to trade Jamie Collins to Texans for DeAndre Hopkins, Jonathan Joseph, per report

Before sending linebacker Jamie Collins to the Browns, the Patriots tried to trade him to the Texans for wide receiver DeAndre hopkins or cornerback Jonathan Joseph.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on Sunday that the Patriots attempted to work out a trade with the Texans that would give Houston Collins in exchange for Hopkins. Once that offer was turned down they attempted to get Joseph.

The Patriots asked for frustrated receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a potential trade for Collins — offensive building block in need of an extension for defensive building block in need of an extension. That was a non-starter for the Texans, even with Hopkins battling uneven quarterback play. The other offer the Patriots spent weeks researching: Veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph for Collins. New England loves him. Though intriguing, Joseph is so valuable to Houston that the team would not part with him.

More from Toro Times

The Texans were smart not to get rid of either Hopkins or Joseph for Collins.

Houston doesn’t need help at linebacker with the fact that they already have guys like Brian Cushing and Jadeveon Clowney.

Giving up a top wide receiver like Hopkins would have been a mistake and Joseph is still a very good cornerback that can help them win.

On the flip side, Hopkins or Joseph would have been great for the Patriots since they still need a number one receiver and could use another top corner opposite of Malcolm Butler.

This article originally appeared on