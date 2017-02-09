Bellator MMA have announced that Paul Daley will take on Rory MacDonald in the main event at Bellator’s return to London this May. 19

At the Bellator MMA press conference on Thursday in London, Bellator president Scott Coker announced that Brit Paul Daley will take on the newly signed former UFC welterweight contender Rory MacDonald. The welterweight bout will serve as the main event at Bellator’s return to London in May.

Rory MacDonald (18-4) signed to Bellator MMA back in August 2016 and has spoken about his wishes to capture the Bellator welterweight and middleweight belts. He is coming off two losses in his last two fights in the UFC, including the 2015 fight of the year at UFC 189 against then champion Robbie Lawler and a showdown with welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson.

Paul Daley (39-14-2) is coming off an impressive flying knee KO of Brennan Ward at Bellator 170 this past January. Previously to that, Daley had lost to current Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima in the promotion’s first visit to London.

Paul Daley had previously been linked to a bout with fellow Brit Michael ‘Venom’ Page. MVP had been calling for the fight via social media.

Page even recorded a diss track for Daley.

Check full version on insta @Michaelpage247 pic.twitter.com/GpJZsj5BEw — Michael Venom Page (@Michaelpage247) February 9, 2017

But Daley had other plans, but said at the press conference that the fight will happen eventually down the line.

Scott Coker said this fight against Paul Daley and Rory MacDonald will have title implications with the winner getting the next shot at Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima.

This event will take place at the Wembley SSE Arena, May 19th.

