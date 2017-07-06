Paul DeJong talks pine tar with Ricky Horton

By news@wgmd.com -
9

Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong talks with Ricky Horton about the whys and hows of pine tar — and why he doesn’t worry about pitchers using it.

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos

Greg Garcia on his ups and downs: 'It's just baseball'

Greg Garcia on his ups and downs: ‘It’s just baseball’

Just now

Paul DeJong talks pine tar with Ricky Horton

Paul DeJong talks pine tar with Ricky Horton

Just now

Triple-A Memphis Redbirds are rolling along

Triple-A Memphis Redbirds are rolling along

15 mins ago

Carlos Martinez impersonates his teammates' batting stances

Carlos Martinez impersonates his teammates’ batting stances

2 hours ago

Pham: Leake 'pitched well enough to let us win'

Pham: Leake ‘pitched well enough to let us win’

13 hours ago

Matheny: 'I felt all along we were going to get right back'

Matheny: ‘I felt all along we were going to get right back’

13 hours ago

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR