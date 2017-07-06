Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong talks with Ricky Horton about the whys and hows of pine tar — and why he doesn’t worry about pitchers using it.

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos Greg Garcia on his ups and downs: ‘It’s just baseball’ Paul DeJong talks pine tar with Ricky Horton Triple-A Memphis Redbirds are rolling along Carlos Martinez impersonates his teammates’ batting stances Pham: Leake ‘pitched well enough to let us win’ Matheny: ‘I felt all along we were going to get right back’ More FOX Sports Midwest Videos »