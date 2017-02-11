Pawtucket Red Sox: An early look at 2017 roster

The Pawtucket Red Sox are in the formation stages of creating a roster for 2017. Here is an early look at how they are shaping up. Look for Prospect Watch by BSI’s Michael Cullen as the season moves along

The Pawtucket Red Sox (PawSox) will be ready for the International League season about the same time the Red Sox are engaged in their MLB schedule, but with a slight difference in talent level. There is one given stability and that is the coaching staff. Manager Kevin Boles will return as will coaches Bob Kipper, Rich Gedman, and Bruce Crabbe. The rest of the roster prior to spring training is in flux.

At this juncture, the PawSox roster consists of those not on the Red Sox 40-man roster, but that has a caveat since some of the promising talents – as few as they may be – have not reached a point where the parent club must add them on. In some instances players have cleared waivers and not been signed elsewhere – anyone wants Allen Craig’s contract?

The Red Sox are similar to other teams where they are stockpiling players with experience. The names have passed through the transaction wires and have raised little interest from anyone but their agents and families. Ben Taylor, Junior Lake, and Kyle Kendrick are some who have been signed and invited to camp. They will either stay at Pawtucket, go elsewhere or be released. Simple business transactions.

So where do the PawSox stand before spring training?

The current hot shot is Sam Travis a promising right-handed hitting first baseman. Travis is returning after a serious knee injury and just may represent the most significant minor league talent on the PawSox roster. Travis will be watched since he has the potential (note that word – potential) to be a .300+ hitter with gap power.

On the pitching side is Chandler Shepherd who I wrote about several months ago. Shepherd is a right-handed hurler who may find a place someday in the Boston – or elsewhere – bullpen. What sets him apart is a career 2.0 BB/9. Sheppard is on the Red Sox 40-man roster.

Additions to the PawSox bullpen will include Noe Ramirez, who has briefly and unforgettably appeared in Boston in 2015-16. Ramirez – a 26-year-old right-hander – bagged seven saves with the PawSox in 2016 and posted a quite respectable 1.85 earned run average and is on the 40-man.

If Pawtucket is fielding a basketball team 25-year-old Kyle Martin at 6’7” may make the grade. The right-hander will once again return to the PawSox ‘pen where he saved six games in 2016. Luis Ysla may not have impressed at Portland (2-5, 4.07), but has secured a 40-man slot as has Martin.

There will be further additions to the PawSox rotation from the coveted Red Sox 40-man roster. Henry Owens will be back to somehow attempt to find the disk known as a home plate that his pitches avoid like I do a speed trap. Brian Johnson – like the lanky Owens a Lefty – will join him. Two first round picks who may be elsewhere during the season.

The next lefty of note on the 40-man is the disappointing Roenis Elias. Elias (10-5, 3.60) was a serviceable starter with the PawSox, but a 4.1 BB/9 is not something to hang your cap on for organizational progress. Elias may be joined by Brandon Workman who missed all of 2015 and most of 2016. Workman is noted for his 2014 Boston stay in which he delivered a 1-10 record.

The PawSox infield will once again have Deven Marrero and his .198 average (no typo) back to see if the slick fielder can get his .256 of 2015 back. Marrero’s 40-man slot may evaporate and the same may apply to the once promising Bryce Brentz. Brentz did little at Pawtucket (.232) but did a creditable job in a Boston (.279) in a visit. Newly acquired Steve Selsky has been added to the 40-man and depending upon spring training and contract details may be in the PawSox outfield.

Rusney Castillo and the previously mentioned Craig will be with Pawtucket unless a team somewhere wishes to send millions to the coffers in Boston. Both represent very expensive insurance policies for the Big Club and expect to be the most notable “name” players on the roster. Neither were impressive with the PawSox in 2016.

The Pawtucket roster situation is quite fluid, but the names I have mentioned could be the core of the team for 2017. As with any season, a few may eventually make it to Boston as a replacement – based on their collective history if that happens the Red Sox may be in serious troubles.

Again, look for Prospect Watch by BSI’s Michael Cullen as the season gets started.

