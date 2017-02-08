PayPal Shares Slip On Subpoenas In Money-laundering Probe

PayPal Holdings Inc. shares declined in the extended session Wednesday after the payment-services company said it received a subpoena from the Department of Justice over a money-laundering probe. PayPal shares fell 2.2% to $39.99 after hours. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Wednesday, the company said it received subpoenas “seeking the production of certain information related to our historical anti-money laundering program.” PayPal said it is cooperating with the investigation and that it is unable to predict the government’s response.

