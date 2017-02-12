Pelicans at Kings live stream: How to watch online

The Sacramento Kings (22-32) will host the New Orleans Pelicans (21-33) on Sunday night. Here is how to watch this Western Conference NBA game online.

There are four NBA games on the schedule for Sunday, Feb. 12. One of those games happening in the Western Conference will be between the New Orleans Pelicans (21-33) and the Sacramento Kings (22-32). Tipoff from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento will be at 9:00 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports New Orleans will carry the game in the Greater New Orleans area. Comcast SportsNet California will carry the game in the Greater Sacramento area. NBA TV will have the national telecast. The available live stream can be found on NBA.com.

New Orleans enters play at 21-33 on the year and in 12th place in the Western Conference. The Pelicans trail the San Antonio Spurs (41-12) by 20.5 games in the Southwest Division standings. New Orleans won its most recent game on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, 122-106. The Pelicans have gone 4-6 in their last 10 games and are 7-18 away from the Smoothie King Center this season.

Sacramento enters play at 22-32 on the year and in 10th place in the Western Conference. The Kings trail the Golden State Warriors (46-8) by 24 games in the Pacific Division standings. Sacramento has won two games in a row, has gone 5-5 in its last 10 and is 11-15 at the Golden 1 Center this season.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 12

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: Sacramento, California

Venue: Golden 1 Center

TV Info: NBA TV, FSNO, CSCA

Live Stream: NBA.com

According to OddsShark.com, the Kings will be laying 3.5 points to the visiting Pelicans. The associated moneylines for this game are Sacramento -160 and New Orleans +150. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 210.5 points.

Swallow the 3.5 points to take the Kings in this one. Sacramento should be feeling pretty good with how they have played in their last two games. Maybe the good vibes translate into a third straight win?

More from FanSided

This article originally appeared on