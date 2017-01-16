Pelicans at Pacers live stream: How to watch online

The Indiana Pacers (20-19) will host the New Orleans Pelicans (16-25) on Monday afternoon. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

There are nine NBA games on the schedule for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 16. One of those games will be between the New Orleans Pelicans (16-25) and the Indiana Pacers (20-19). Tipoff from Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis will be at 4:00 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports New Orleans will carry the game in the Greater New Orleans area. FOX Sports Indiana will carry the game in the Greater Indianapolis area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

New Orleans enters play at 16-25 on the year and in 11th place in the Western Conference. The Pelicans trail the San Antonio Spurs (31-9) by 15.5 games in the Southwest Division standings. New Orleans lost its most recent game on the road to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, 107-99. The Pelicans have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games and are 6-14 away from the Smoothie King Center this season.

Indiana enters play at 20-19 on the year and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers trail the Cleveland Cavaliers (29-10) by nine games in the Central Division standings. Indiana lost its most recent game at home to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night, 140-112. The Pacers have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games and are 15-5 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse this season.

Date: Monday, Jan. 16

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

TV Info: FSNO, FSIN

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Pacers will be laying 5.5 points at home to the visiting Pelicans. The associated moneylines for this game are Indiana -225 and New Orleans +195. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 214 points.

Given that the Pacers couldn’t stop the Nuggets from putting up 140 points on them on Thursday night, look for the Pelicans to cover the 5.5-point spread. However, Indiana will be victorious in a high-octane, up-tempo, no-defense shootout.

