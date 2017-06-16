GREENSBORO, NC – Jhon Peluffo delivered five scoreless innings in his best start of the year and the Delmarva Shorebirds got late RBIs from Jake Ring and Collin Woody on the way to a 2-0 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Friday night at First National Bank Park.

Peluffo (4-2), who started on his 20th birthday, spearheaded the Shorebirds’ (28-38) second shutout win of the season, scattering five hits across five innings. He walked one and struck out two for his first win as a starter this season. Dylan Lee (3-6) took the loss for the Grasshoppers (36-30) after allowing one run on two hits in six innings. Jake Bray avenged a blown save from last month in Greensboro with a four-out stopper, his seventh save of the year.

Lee held Delmarva without a hit for the first five innings. Alejandro Juvier changed that with a one-out line drive single to center in the top of the sixth. Juvier stole second and moved up to third on a wild pitch. After Ryan McKenna walked, Ring came up and hit a tough grounder to second. Mason Davis trapped the ball in his glove but couldn’t pick it up in time, and Juvier came around to score on Ring’s go-ahead infield single.

The Shorebirds got one more off reliever Sam Perez in the seventh. Frank Crinella worked a one-out walk and moved up on a wild pitch. After a strikeout, Woody pounded a triple off the wall in center, bringing around Crinella to make it 2-0.

The Grasshoppers’ best chance came in the bottom of the eighth. Jarret Rindfleisch took the first pitch of the inning off the foot and advanced to second on a Luis Pintor sac bunt. Corey Bird flew out, but Davis drew an eight-pitch free pass, putting the tying runs on base with two out.

Bray came in from the bullpen for a rematch with James Nelson, who dealt the closer the loss on May 21 with a walkoff double in the bottom of the ninth. Bray got ahead 0-2, but Nelson fouled off three two-strike pitches to stay alive. On the next pitch, Bray smoked Nelson inside, tying him up for strike three to get out of the jam.

Greensboro had nothing left in the tank in the bottom of the ninth as Bray struck out two in a row and induced an Aaron Knapp groundout to second to put it on ice.

Delmarva got just three hits on the night from Juvier, Ring, and Woody. Ring’s run-scoring single in the sixth gives him 40 RBIs on the season.

Colby Lusignan and Knapp each had two hits for the Grasshoppers, whose first half playoff hopes withered with the loss. Greensboro is now two back of first-place Kannapolis – who beat West Virginia later in the evening – with two games to go before the break.

Peluffo got some help from catcher Jerry McClanahan, who threw out two baserunners in the duration of his start. Juvier, Chris Clare, and Preston Palmeiro turned a 4-6-3 double play to finish off the fourth.

Travis Seabrooke served as the bridge from Peluffo to Bray, picking up his first hold of the season with 2.2 scoreless innings out of the ‘pen. The Shorebirds’ shutout win was their second of the year and first since April 15, a 6-0 blanking of Hagerstown in Salisbury.

The Shorebirds go for the series win on Saturday night as All-Star Alex Wells (4-3, 2.20) gets the nod against Kolton Mahoney (1-2, 1.62). First pitch is 7:00 and pregame coverage on Fox Sports AM 960 and the MiLB First Pitch app begins at 6:45 p.m. with Will DeBoer on the call.