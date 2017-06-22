Pemex says damaged Mexican refinery to reopen July 30

Mexico’s state-owned oil company Pemex says a refinery that flooded and caught fire last week during rains produced by former Tropical Storm Calvin will reopen July 30.

One person died in the big fire at the Salina Cruz refinery in the southern state of Oaxaca. The blaze also injured nine people and forced the evacuation of 500 nearby residents.

Pemex said in a statement Thursday that work has begun to install new pumps to bring crude into the facility. The company says it has taken steps to guarantee supply of fuel in the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Pemex has said the fire began after floodwaters caused waste containment ponds to overflow, spreading oil around the plant.