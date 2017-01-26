Mexico President Enrique Pena Nieto said Wednesday he rejected the decision by President Donald Trump to build a border wall and reiterated that his country will not pay for it.

“I regret and reject the decision of the U.S. to build the wall,” Pena Nieto said in a nationally televised address.

Trump signed executive actions to jumpstart the construction of the cornerstone of his presidential campaign: the U.S.-Mexico border wall. He also plans to cut federal grants for sanctuary cities.

The actions, less than a week into Trump’s presidency, fulfilled pledges that animated his candidacy and represented a dramatic redirection of U.S. immigration policy.

They were cheered by Republicans allies in Congress, condemned by immigration advocates and triggered immediate new tension with the Mexican government.

TRUMP DRAFT ORDER REPORTEDLY WILL HALT REFUGEE PROCESSING FOR SYRIANS

“I have said time and again, Mexico will not pay for any wall,” Pena Nieto added during his address.

The Mexican president had been expected to meet with Trump at the White House next week, although a senior official told the Associated Press that Trump’s announcement led him to reconsider the trip.

Critics of Pena Nieto – whose approval ratings were just 12 percent in a recent survey, the lowest for any Mexican president in the polling era – have hammered him for his perceived weakness on Trump. Opposition politicians urged him Wednesday to call off the trip.

“The position is very clear,” said Ricardo Anaya Cortes, president of the conservative opposition National Action Party. “Either one cancels the meeting with Donald Trump, or one attends it to say publicly and with absolute firmness that Mexico rejects the wall and we will not pay a single cent for it.”

Trump has vowed to force Mexico to pay for the wall, and also to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement. Pena Nieto and other officials have repeatedly said Mexico will not pay.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.