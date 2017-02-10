Pence cheered at West Point when he talked on fight against Islamic State

Vice President Pence on Thursday visited the famed New York military academy West Point and received a loud cheer from cadets when he mentioned President Trump and the new push against ISIS.

“Make no mistake about it: President Trump and this administration and this country will not rest until these enemies are destroyed and our nation is safe again,” he said, according to Politico.

Grateful to join @WestPoint_USMA to award the Henry O. Flipper award and honor a few inspiring heroes who have overcome tremendous hurdles. pic.twitter.com/yPZML5TX1u — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 10, 2017

Pence talked at an awards dinner to honor Henry O. Flipper, a former slave who was the first African-American to graduate from the institution. Pence was cheered again when he used his executive authority to grant amnesty for minor offenses to the cadets.