Pence cheered at West Point when he talked on ISIS fight

By FOX News -
Vice President Pence on Thursday visited the famed New York military academy West Point and received a loud cheer from cadets when he mentioned President Trump and the new push against ISIS.

“Make no mistake about it: President Trump and this administration and this country will not rest until these enemies are destroyed and our nation is safe again,” he said, according to Politico.

Pence talked at an awards dinner to honor Henry O. Flipper, a former slave who was the first African-American to graduate from the institution. Pence was cheered again when he used his executive authority to grant amnesty for minor offenses to the cadets.  

