Pence donates blood to support Scalise, others injured in baseball shooting

Vice President Mike Pence donated blood Tuesday on Capitol Hill to support those injured in the Virginia congressional baseball practice shooting nearly one week ago.

The vice president donated blood at the Rayburn House Office Building while receiving an update on Rep. Steve Scalise’s condition. Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana, was critically injured last Wednesday when a gunman opened fire at a practice for the Congressional Baseball Game, shooting him in the hip; he has since had several surgeries.

The congressman’s health status has been upgraded to “serious” in recent days following another surgery Saturday, and he continues to show signs of improvement, according to officials at Medstar Washington Hospital Center.

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, also stopped by the blood drive, which was organized by Chief Deputy Whip Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C.

