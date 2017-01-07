Penn State Football Morning Briefing: Review of Offense, NIttany Lions in NFL Playoffs, and Other News

Welcome to the weekend edition of Penn State football new links.

It’s been a busy week in the world of Penn State football, as the Nittany Lions suffered a heartbreaking loss Monday to USC in the Rose Bowl. Since then, two starters have declared for the NFL Draft.

As for news links today — there are still plenty of recipes of both the Rose Bowl and the entire season for Penn State. StateCollege.com has a good reflection on the season that was.

With recruiting news starting to heat up, be sure to check out the latest update.

In news of former Nittany Lions, New York Jets players don’t have very kind things to say about quarterback Christian Hackenberg. Also, 12 former Nittany Lions are on rosters for the NFL Playoffs.

Penn State Season Review: Offense (Leonard- Victory Bell Rings)

Heartbreak and Optimism: Preparing for a Bright Future for Penn State Football (Slanina- Black Shoe Diaries)

Penn State Football Recruiting Roundup: January 6, 2017 (McFly- Victory Bell Rings)

LION LEGEND: SEAN LEE NAMED TO AP ALL-PRO TEAM (Fritz- Roar Lions Roar)

More than a number for Wade (Fitz- Lions247)

Some Jets believe ex-PSU QB Christian Hackenberg ‘won’t ever be the solution’: Report (Kasinitz- PennLive)

What a Season That Transcended the Scoreboard Gave Us (Shimkonis- StateCollege.com)

Malik Golden pens heartfelt letter to Penn State fans (Linton- Lions247)

Ben State Football: Hanging On Before Letting Go (Jones- StateCollege.com)

Moving on: A look at Penn State wideout Chris Godwin and his moments, numbers that mattered (Flounders- PennLive)

They changed the Hollywood sign again pic.twitter.com/KntxnrJPdR — Barstool Penn State (@PSUBarstool) January 6, 2017

Good luck to the Nittany Lions fighting with their squads for a @SuperBowl berth! 🔵📝⚪️ >> https://t.co/NXm9FrZJUe #WeAre pic.twitter.com/vVlOp14UDe — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) January 6, 2017

