Penn State Football Recruiting Roundup: December 29, 2016

As we prepare to flip the calendars to 2017 at midnight on Saturday, it is time for the final Penn State Football recruiting roundup of the year.

As the calendar year prepares to end, the Nittany Lions are prepping to play in Monday’s Rose Bowl. However, the coaches still have an eye on the recruiting trial. And the Nittany Lions may get some good news on the recruiting trail this week.

Isaiah Humphries Set To Announce

Four-star class of 2018 safety Isaiah Humphries will announce his college decision on Sunday. The Sachse, Texas, native will choose from his top eight schools which includes Penn State. Personally, I will be stunned if Humphries does not commit to Penn State on Sunday.

The 5-foot-11,180-pound Isaiah Humphries is a legacy recruit for Penn State. His dad, Leonard, played for the Nittany Lions in the early 90s. Due to this, The top 250 recruit has long been a Penn State lean.

Penn State’s 2018 recruiting class currently ranks number one in the country according to the composite rankings of 247 Sports. So, obviously, their 2018 class is already off to an incredible start. Adding Isaiah Humphries on Sunday would make this start even more incredible.

Under Armor All-American Game

On Sunday, the Under Armor All-American Game will be played. This game is played yearly and features some of the best high school football players in the country. Players began to arrive in Orlando Wednesday, and Penn State will be well represented in Orlando.

The Nittany Lions have three commits that have been invited to the game — offensive lineman CJ Thorpe, cornerback Lamont Wade, and quarterback Sean Clifford. Clifford, however, will not play in the game due to a shoulder injury.

It is always great for a program’s brand to have players play in games like this. Additionally, it never hurts to have your commits around other un-committed players, or players who are targets of yours and committed elsewhere, at these games. It also allows them to hone their skills against some of the most talented players in the country.

Nathan Proctor Set To Announce

One major Penn State target at the Under Armor All-American Game is linebacker Nathan Proctor. Yesterday, Proctor announced that he will commit to the school of his choice on Sunday. He will choose from Penn State, Pitt, and Virginia Tech.

I am expecting Proctor to commit to Virginia Tech on Sunday. However, this does not mean Penn State is out of the race.

Due to Penn State’s lack of available scholarships Proctor is not currently a take. However, he will still officially visit Penn State next month. And if a scholarship becomes available, I could see him flipping to the Nittany Lions. Due to players transferring/declaring for the NFL Draft early, it is very possible that a scholarship could open up.

Iverson Clement Releases His Top Six

Earlier this week four-star class of 2018 running back Iverson Clement released his top six. And, to no surprise, the Nittany Lions made the cut.

Top 6 schools that me and family and coaches will be focusing on and will try to attend there Junioir day still open but for now this is my6 pic.twitter.com/8SzfzfGF1f — Iverson Clement (@Swaggy__ai) December 25, 2016

Along with the Nittany Lions, Florida, Ohio State, Michigan, Rutgers, and Tennessee made the cut for Clement. There is still a long way to go in Clement’s recruitment, however, early on the Nittany Lions are in a good spot. Personally, I believe that the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes have separated themselves from the rest of the pack for Clement thus far.

That will do it for this week. As always, stay tuned here at Victory Bell Rings for all of the latest news in the world of Penn State Football recruiting. Especially this weekend due to the fact that it appears the Nittany Lions will receive some good recruiting news on Sunday.

