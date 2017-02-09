Penn State Football Recruiting Roundup: February 9, 2017

In college football, recruiting never ends. Right now, Penn State Football recruiting is hotter than anyone else in the country.

Last week, James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions signed a top-15 recruiting class for the 2017 cycle. However, Franklin and his staff are not taking time to celebrate. Instead, the Penn State Football recruiting machine is just starting to rev up.

The Nittany Lions currently own the best recruiting class in the country for the 2018 recruiting cycle. This class has gotten better in the past week, and could improve again soon.

Welcome back to VBR’s weekly look at all things Penn State Football recruiting. Welcome back to our weekly Penn State Football recruiting roundup.

Penn State Picks Up Two Commitments

Last Friday was a great day for Penn State Football recruiting. The Nittany Lions picked up a pair of commitments for their 2018 recruiting class. These commits just added to what was already the top rated class in the country.

Five-star running back Ricky Slade and three-star linebacker Jesse Luketa committed to the Nittany Lions last Friday. Slade, a native of Woodbridge (VA), is the 24th best player in the country according to the composite ratings of 247 Sports. Meanwhile, Luketa, an Ottawa native, plays his high school football at Mercyhurst Prep in Erie and is one of the best linebackers in Pennsylvania.

Linebacker Recruiting

Penn State’s 2018 recruiting class has the potential to be a special one at linebacker. In addition to Jesse Luketa, the Nittany Lions also have three-star Mechanicsburg native Charlie Katshir on board. Katshir committed to Penn State last Thrusday.

Despite these two commitments, Penn State is not done at linebacker. Four-star defensive athlete Nick Tarburton is on full fledged commit watch. The Perkasie native received a Penn State offer during his visit on January 29th. And while he could, potentially, grow into a defensive end in college he is currently being recruited as a linebacker.

The Nittany Lions are currently the team to beat for Tarburton. I would not be surprised to see him hop on board sooner rather than later.

A Big Weekend Visitor

This weekend will not be a busy one in Happy Valley for visits. However, one of the Nittany Lions’ top targets will be in town. That top target is four-star wide receiver Daniel George.

PSU this weekend #WeAre — Daniel George (@11DanielGeorge) February 8, 2017

This will be George’s first visit to Happy Valley since being offered by Penn State on December 9th. I do not expect George to commit to Penn State this weekend, however, I believe the Nittany Lions can put themselves in the driver’s seat. After this weekend, I expect Penn State to be the team to beat for Daniel George.

That will do it for this week. As always, stay tuned here at Victory Bell Rings for all of the latest, breaking news in the world of Penn State Football recruiting.

