Penn State Season Review: Defense

The Penn State defense had a rough start and a rough end, but played well in the middle of the season.

To say that the Penn State defense had a year filled with peaks and valleys would be an understatement. From shutting down a very good Ohio State offense, to getting gashed by USC, it was a bit of an inconsistent season.

Throw in a multitude of injuries and an important suspension for bowl season, and new defensive coordinator Brent Pry had quite the task at hand.

Things looked bleak at the start of the year. All three starting linebackers suffered early-season injuries, as did a number of reserves. By the time the Nittany Lions went into Ann Arbor on September 24, the defense resembled a MASH unit. It’s not a surprise that the Wolverines put up 49 points in that game.

Penn State was one of the worst rush defenses in the nation, especially after allowing 341 yards to Pitt.

However, things rapidly improved in the middle of the season, especially when linebackers Brandon Bell and Jason Cabinda both returned for the Ohio State game. The pair set the tone for the defense that night and combined for 31 total tackles.

The defense played well at the end of the regular season, allowing 12 total points to Rutgers and Michigan State.

In the postseason, things got a bit difficult again.

First, Penn State allowed 31 points and 241 rushing yards to Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship. In the Rose Bowl, the Nittany Lions allowed 52 points and 575 yards to USC. Penn State entered the fourth quarter with a 14-point lead, but allowed the Trojans to put up 17 in the final frame.

Linebacker Manny Bowen, who became a starter when the injury bug hit and started 12 games, was suspended for the Rose Bowl due to a violation of team rules.

Despite the rough patches, it was a decent year, especially considering all the adversity that the unit faces. The Nittany Lions finished the season ranked 37th in total defense.

Safety Marcus Allen led the team with 110 total tackles, including a 22-tackle performance against Minnesota. He also had six tackles for loss. Bell was second on the team with 88 total tackles.

Defensive end Garrett Sickels, who has decided to leave a year early for the NFL, led the team in both sacks (6), and tackles for loss (12.5).

The Nittany Lions did produce many interceptions, with just 10 on the year. Bell and fellow linebacker Brandon Smith both had two.

While 2016 certainly had its bumps, there were some good moments too. The Penn State defense has a lot to build on for the next season.

