Pennsylvania baby rolls on hypodermic needle, gets OD reversal drug, cops say

The father of the 9-month-old baby girl discovered with a hypodermic needle sticking out of her leg now faces several charges.

FOX 29’s Dave Schratwieser reports the unnamed 35-year-old man — now identified as Steven Welsh — was charged overnight with aggravated assault, simple assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and recklessly endangering another person.

His infant daughter was rushed to the hospital at about 6 p.m. Wednesday after being found in Manayunk, and is in stable condition after what turned out to be an accidental overdose.

Police say the baby was acting strangely in a third-floor bedroom at a home in the 200 block of Green Lane when someone called 911.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said the baby was in bed with the father when the youngster rolled over and was punctured on the leg by the needle.

The unresponsive infant was revived with a dose of Narcan.

The father was taken to the Special Victims Unit and is now charged.

