Pennsylvania boy, 4, dies after shooting self in face

A 4-year-old boy whose mother is a Pennsylvania volunteer firefighter shot himself in the face and died, according to reports Monday.

Troopers in Monroe County haven’t charged anyone in the death Sunday of Bentley Thomas Koch at a home in Chestnuthill Township.

His 21-year-old mother is a member of the Freemansburg Fire Company, Lehighvalleylive.com reported.

“I never thought I would see the day I would get the news my only son has passed away … my poor baby,” mom Lexie Antonini said on Facebook, according to the news website.

“I don’t know how to feel,” she said. “I don’t know what to do. I lost my everything. I want to thank everyone for being here at this time. … Baby boy, this isn’t goodbye. I will see you soon I promise.”

The district attorney also is investigating.

“Today one of our firefighters lost a child, and all of us here are at a loss,” the Freemansburg Fire Company said on Facebook. “Bentley was a light like no other around our station, always making people smile, he will forever be one of our 12 boys.”

