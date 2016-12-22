52.7 F
Pennsylvania man charged with stealing 'Toys for Tots' cash

STROUDSBURG, Pa. –  A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on charges he stole a donation canister for Toys for Tots, among other items.

Twenty-three-year-old Michael Moya, of East Stroudsburg, is also charged with stealing a four-wheeler from a Stroud Township home and tip jars from at least four Stroudsburg-area businesses.

The Toys for Tots theft occurred Sunday at the Arlington Diner in Stroud Township. The canister contained about $400.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Moya, who’s in the Monroe County jail unable to post $10,000 bail. He was arrested Wednesday.

