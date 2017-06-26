A Pennsylvania borough council voted to restrict a man who plays “Taps” outside his home every night to Sundays and holidays only.

Joshua Corney, of Glen Rock, plays “Taps” every night at 8 p.m. to honor the people who have served the U.S. Five of the six council members voted to restrict Corney.

Corney, who is the sixth council member, did not attend the meeting. He told Fox 43 on Sunday that he knew he would not be in the meeting because he was having surgery and the issue was not on the agenda.

“(I take) 57 seconds out of each day to show our community and our country that we stand behind the men and women of this country and what they do on a day-to-day basis, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, that’s what this is for.” Corney told the station.

Corney started a petition urging Glen Rock residents to sign to allow him to keep playing every night.

Glen Rock borough council president David Young told Fox 43 in a statement that Corney is not prohibited from playing “Taps” and the solution would not violate a nuisance ordinance.