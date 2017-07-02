Pennsylvania road rage killing: Pickup truck recovered in slaying of teen

Pennsylvania police recovered a red pickup truck believed to have been involved in last week’s road rage killing of a recent high school grad, WPVI-TV reported Sunday.

West Goshen Township police weren’t saying where they located the vehicle, the station reported.

On Saturday, West Goshen Township police released photos of the pickup as they continued to search for the suspect.

Bianca Roberson, 18, was shot in West Goshen on Wednesday in a road rage incident authorities described as a high speed “cat-and-mouse game.”

West Goshen police released a sketch of the suspect on Twitter Friday.

Police came up with the sketch after speaking to a witness who was near the suspect’s pick-up truck around the time of the shooting, Fox 29 Philadelphia reported.

Highway cameras show Roberson and the pickup driver having some sort of altercation before the shooting, WPVI reported.

Roberson was shot in the head. Her car veered off the road and was later found in a ditch. The shooter fled, driving partly along the shoulder of the highway until exiting the road.

“They were jostling for a position or whatever. And unfortunately this gentleman took it to a degree that was just unconscionable,” West Goshen Police Chief Joe Gleason said, according to the station.

Roberson had just graduated from Bayard Rustin High School in West Chester She was headed to Jacksonville University in Florida in the fall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.