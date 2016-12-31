Pennsylvania trooper shot dead; search continues for suspect

Pennsylvania State Police continue their search for the suspect in the fatal shooting of a state trooper.

The officer, Landon Weaver, was shot Friday night while responding to a report of a protection-from-abuse violation at a home in central Pennsylvania. A remote Huntingdon County area has been closed off in the search.

Gov. Tom Wolf says in a statement Saturday that he is confident the suspect will be captured and “brought to justice.”

Weaver enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in December 2015 and was assigned to the Patrol Unit in Troop G in Huntingdon. He’s the 97th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to be killed in the line of duty.

The governor said he will be remembered for his bravery and willingness to serve.