People keep telling Cristiano Ronaldo’s son there’s better players than his dad and the four-time Ballon d’Or winner has taught him how to handle the comments.

“Sometimes maybe people are going to tell him ‘Oh, your daddy is not a good player. The other one is better than your daddy.‘’ Ronaldo tells Egyptian channel ON TV. “But you know what to do. He’s a smart boy like his daddy. He’s going to know how to deal.”

Ronaldo says he does not condone violent means for his son to defend him but instead stresses education and good values.

It’s a classic case of a parent teaching their child, “If you have nothing nice to say, don’t say anything at all.”

