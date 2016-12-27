51.3 F
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd after fight at Ohio mall

By FOX News -
BEACHWOOD, Ohio –  Police in Ohio say officers have used pepper spray to disperse a large crowd following a fight at an upscale shopping mall.

Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2ilwL9o ) reports the fight broke out Monday evening at Beachwood Place mall, prompting a lockdown.

Officers initially responded to the scene for a report of shots fired. Police later confirmed that there were no gunshots.

Fire officials say a man and a police officer were exposed to the pepper spray and received medical treatment. No one else was injured.

Police say a juvenile was taken into custody for assaulting a police officer.

It was not immediately clear what led to the fight.

Similar incidents were reported Monday evening at other malls around the country.

