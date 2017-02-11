Pepperdine wins 1st road game in 10 tries, tops San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) Lamond Murray Jr. scored 17 points, Nolan Taylor and Jeremy Major added 10 apiece, and Pepperdine notched its first road win of the season in 10 tries with a 65-60 victory over San Diego on Saturday night.

Pepperdine (9-17, 5-9 West Coast) led the entire second half, but San Diego pulled to 45-42 on Mark Carbone’s 3-pointer with 13:04 remaining. Jonathan Allen answered with a 3 to get the lead back to six.

A jumper from Juwan Gray cut the deficit to four, 51-47, with 5:10 to play, but Nolan Taylor responded in kind to give the Waves a six-point lead.

Pepperdine trailed 17-13 midway through the first half but finished on a 27-10 run to lead at intermission 40-27. The Waves shot 67 percent from the field before the break compared to 38 percent for San Diego.

San Diego (11-15, 4-10) lost its fourth straight while Pepperdine has won three in a row.

